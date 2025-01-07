Zara Tindall escapes major accident months after Princess Anne's head injury

King Charles' beloved niece Zara Tindall dodged a serious head injury months after her mother Princess Anne's horse accident.
The wife of Mike Tindall has narrowly avoided a major mishap this during a photoshoot at the ongoing Magic Million Races carnival in Australia, which Zara attended as an ambassador alongside her husband.
In an exclusive video shared by DailyMail, Zara could be seen beaming as she posed in front of three horses on beaches of Surfers Paradise.
Just moments later, one of the horses whom reign was held by Zara herself reared up and lurched down hard on the equestrian's shoulder.
Zara, who was visibly shocked with the unexpected happening was immediately knocked to the side with the help of a jockey standing next to her.
This update comes six months after Zara's mom suffered a severe head injury, which left the Princess Royal with a memory loss.
At that time, the only sister of King Charles was taken to the hospital shortly after she got an injury under her left eye.