Queen Rania of Jordan makes first public appearance of 2025

Queen Rania of Jordon visits Jerash on Sunday to supports local development initiatives

  • January 06, 2025
Queen Rania Al Abdullah of visited the governorate of Jerash on Sunday, showcasing her support for local development initiatives.

Her Majesty met with members of the Darb Al Noor Association for Community Development, as well as a group of young project owners whom she previously supported under a sponsorship scheme by the Jordan River Foundation.

During the visit, the Queen also met with the Darb Al Noor President, Noor Banat, who told the Queen about its programs and partnerships with local institutions.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Sunday, Queen Rania shared glimpses from her visit.

“At Beit Al-Aseilat in beautiful Jerash earlier today, where I met the wonderful people behind Darb Al Noor Association for Community Development, as well as a group of creative men and women running their own small income-generating projects across Jerash,” she penned along the photos of herself.


The Queen also toured Beit Al-Aseilat rest stop, established by Darb Al Noor, where tourists can experience authentic local cuisine and even participate in producing olive oil, za’atar, and sumac.

Earlier to this, Queen Rania of Jordan posted a heartwarming family to ring in new year, penning, “As we usher in the New Year, we pray for peaceful, more compassionate days ahead.”

