Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn makes shocking confession about her

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up in April 2023 after six years of dating

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 06, 2025
Joe Alwyn has moved on from Taylor Swift and he wants same from everyone else!

During a recent interview with The Guardian, the actor was suggested by the outlet that he must want to move on from Swift’s six-year relationship.

Responding to question, Alwyn revealed that he has moved on from the Lover singer and emphasized that it's time for others to do the same.

“That’s something for other people to do. We’re talking about something that’s a while ago now in my life,” he told the outlet.

Alwyn further added, “So that’s for other people. That’s what I feel.”

Prior to this, the Kinds of Kindness actor first talked about his relationship with Swift in an interview with The Sunday Times Style in June 2024.

“I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate,” he said at the time.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up in April 2023 after six years of dating. The singer is currently dating Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce.

