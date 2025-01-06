Entertainment

Emma Stone introduces new hair look at 2025 Golden Globes

American actress Emma Stone walked the red carpet for 82nd Golden Globe as title holder for Best Female Actor

  January 06, 2025
Emma Stone stunned fans with a brand new hair look at the Golden Globe Awards 2025.

On Sunday, January 5, the Cruella actress graced the star-studded red carpet of Golden Globes in an all-red gown with little to no accessories.

Emma turned heads with her fresh pixie cut as she flashed a wide smile for the camera.

Picture Credit: PEOPLE
This hair transformation of Emma comes after fans' speculations, who had already predicted that the actress has chopped her hair off for Yorgos Lanthimos’ movie Bugonia.

However, the La La Land actress wore a wig and a hat to all her outings since the filming to not spoil her movie's look.

The 36-year-old, who has not been nominated this year attended the award show as the title holder for Best Performance by a Female Actor for her 2024's film, Poor Things.

Emma Stone's upcoming film Bugonia is a sci-fic movie that revolves around two conspiracy-obsessed men, who kidnap a CEO in the pretext of her being an alien. 

