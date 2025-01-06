Demi Moore gets emotional after winning first Golden Globe award of career

Demi Moore wins first Golden Globes of her career!
The veteran star got emotional during her acceptance speech at the award show.
On Sunday, January 5, the Striptease starlet won the best female actor in a film award for her performance in The Substance at the Golden Globes 2025.
Demi began her monologue, “I’ve been doing this a long time – like, over 45 years – and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor. And I’m just so humbled and so grateful. Thirty years ago I had a producer tell me that I was a ‘popcorn actress’.”
The Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle star added, “And, at that time, I made that mean that this [award] wasn’t something that I was allowed to have. I could make movies that were successful and made a lot of money, but I couldn’t be acknowledged, and I bought in and I believed that.”
While concluding her speech, she told the audience, “And so today, I celebrate this as a marker of my wholeness and of the love that is driving me, and for the gift of doing something I love, and being reminded that I do belong.”
Demi was competition in her category with Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo, Emilia Pérez’s Karla Sofía Gascón and Anora’s Mikey Madison.