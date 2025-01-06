Entertainment

Demi Moore gets emotional after winning first Golden Globe award of career

Demi Moore beats 'Wicked's' Cynthia Erivo, 'Emilia Pérez's’ Karla Sofía Gascón, 'Anora's' Mikey for Golden Globe award

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 06, 2025


Demi Moore wins first Golden Globes of her career!

The veteran star got emotional during her acceptance speech at the award show.

On Sunday, January 5, the Striptease starlet won the best female actor in a film award for her performance in The Substance at the Golden Globes 2025.

Demi began her monologue, “I’ve been doing this a long time – like, over 45 years – and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor. And I’m just so humbled and so grateful. Thirty years ago I had a producer tell me that I was a ‘popcorn actress’.”

The Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle star added, “And, at that time, I made that mean that this [award] wasn’t something that I was allowed to have. I could make movies that were successful and made a lot of money, but I couldn’t be acknowledged, and I bought in and I believed that.”

While concluding her speech, she told the audience, “And so today, I celebrate this as a marker of my wholeness and of the love that is driving me, and for the gift of doing something I love, and being reminded that I do belong.”

Demi was competition in her category with Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo, Emilia Pérez’s Karla Sofía Gascón and Anora’s Mikey Madison.

Duchess Sophie celebrates beautiful milestone ahead of 60th birthday

Duchess Sophie celebrates beautiful milestone ahead of 60th birthday
Demi Moore gets emotional after winning first Golden Globe award of career

Demi Moore gets emotional after winning first Golden Globe award of career
Golden Globe Awards 2025: Complete winners list

Golden Globe Awards 2025: Complete winners list

Justin Trudeau's last year as PM? Can 2025 bring change to Canadian politics?

Justin Trudeau's last year as PM? Can 2025 bring change to Canadian politics?
Justin Bieber, Hailey spend quality time after debunking split rumours
Justin Bieber, Hailey spend quality time after debunking split rumours
Golden Globe Awards 2025: Complete winners list
Golden Globe Awards 2025: Complete winners list
Emma Stone introduces new hair look at 2025 Golden Globes
Emma Stone introduces new hair look at 2025 Golden Globes
Zendaya, Tom Holland got engaged? new appearance sparks curiosity
Zendaya, Tom Holland got engaged? new appearance sparks curiosity
Selena Gomez gets kiss from Benny Blanco after losing Golden Globe to Zoe
Selena Gomez gets kiss from Benny Blanco after losing Golden Globe to Zoe
Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn makes shocking confession about her
Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn makes shocking confession about her
Angelina Jolie’s godmother Jacqueline Bisset honors her at Palm Springs Film Festival
Angelina Jolie’s godmother Jacqueline Bisset honors her at Palm Springs Film Festival
Jennifer Aniston takes stand against widely believed health myth
Jennifer Aniston takes stand against widely believed health myth
Aubrey Plaza shares loving words for husband Jeff Baena in final post before tragedy
Aubrey Plaza shares loving words for husband Jeff Baena in final post before tragedy
Angelina Jolie’s unexpected reaction to concerns over son Maddox's passion
Angelina Jolie’s unexpected reaction to concerns over son Maddox's passion
BTS' V, Kim Min Jae's ripped military physique leaves fans breathless
BTS' V, Kim Min Jae's ripped military physique leaves fans breathless
Robert De Niro reflects on fatherhood and family complexity in rare comment
Robert De Niro reflects on fatherhood and family complexity in rare comment