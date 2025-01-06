Duchess Sophie celebrates beautiful milestone ahead of 60th birthday

Sophie Wessex, the Duchess of Edinburgh is celebrating 26 years of a an emotional and life-changing event.
Just a few days ahead of her milestone 60th birthday, Duchess Sophie marked 26 years of her engagement with now-husband Prince Edward on January 6, 2024.
In a delightful video shared on one of the fan pages of Sophie, the royal couple made a delightful joint appearance outside St.James palace hand-in-hand to break the exciting news of their engagement.
Young Sophie and Edward, who got engaged on January 6, 1999 stepped out for a press photocall in the grounds of the royal estate.
The couple exuded pure bliss and joy as they posed for some candid clicks, comfortably talking to each other.
In the video, a closeup of Sophie's engagement ring showcased a two-carat oval diamond flanked by two heart-shaped gemstones set in 18-karat white gold.
For their special day, Duchess wore a grey blazer with rhinestone embellishment, with a plain white t-shirt underneath, while Edward looked dapper in a dark blue three piece.
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, who sought the blessings of their families between Christmas and New Year's, tied the knot in June of the same year.
The Duchess of Edinburgh is set to celebrate her 60th birthday on January 20, 2024.