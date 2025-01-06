Justin Bieber, Hailey spend quality time after debunking split rumours

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, have finally shut the divorce speculations with a recent joint appearance in California.
As reported by PEOPLE magazine, the couple, was spotted on a date night while attending their close pal and renowned fashion consultant, Lauren Perez' 33rd birthday bash on Saturday, January 4th, 2025.
For the outing, Justin wore a black jacket and white shirt, which he paired with baggy pants.
He elevated his casual with a black beanie and glasses.
On the other hand, Hailey was a vision in blue jeans and a brown jacket.
Justin and Hailey's date night coincided with the day, the 30-year-old singer shared a PDA-filled photo on Instagram to squash the ongoing separation rumours.
In the photo, the Yummy crooner can be seen cuddling with Rhode Skin founder while sweetly planting a kiss on her neck.
This post of Justin came shortly after Hailey addressed social media speculations about their marriage troubles.
On December 30, Hailey took to her Instagram Stories to call out trolls for spreading false split reports.
She re-shared a viral TikTok video and captioned her post, "[M]e to all of you on the internet."
It is pertinent to mention, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber exchanged the marital vows in 2018, they welcomed their first born son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.