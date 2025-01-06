'Emilia Pérez' star Karla Sofia delivers emotional speech at Golden Globes

Emilia Pérez leading actress, Karla Sofia Gascón delivered a powerful speech at the 2025 Golden Globes Awards ceremony, for her remarkable performance in the French movie.
The 52-year-old actress, who was nominated for her outstanding acting skills in the musical-thriller film, accepted the prestigious accolade alongside her co-stars including Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana on January 5th, event.
During her winning speech, Gascón said despite being part of a marginalised community member, she proved herself through her back to back remarkable performances.
The Spanish actress stated, "The light always wins over darkness, you can maybe put us in jail, you can beat us up, but you never can take away our soul, or our resistance, or our dignity."
"Raise your voice I am who I am; know who you [are]," she concluded her speech.
The newly released film Emilia Pérez has recently bagged four Golden Globes Awards, including the categories of Best Motion Picture [non-English language], Best Original Song [for El Mal] and a trophy for Saldaña in the Supporting Actress Category.
Gascón played a leading character of a cartel leader who enlisted a lawyer [Saldana] to help disappear and achieve her dream of transitioning into a woman.
While, Selena Gomez portrayed Karla Sofia Gascón's wife in the French movie.
Emilia Pérez was released on Netflix on November 13th, 2024.