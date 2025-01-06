Annie Wood shares her favourite book of Vincent van Gogh

Annie Wood has gotten candid about her favorite author in a new social media post.
On Sunday, January 5, the Banished Behind Bars star posted a video clip on Instagram to appreciate Vincent van Gogh.
She penned, “What would life be if we had no courage to attempt anything? – Vincent van Gogh. I stumbled upon this gem of a book, ‘Vincent van Gogh: Creative Inspiration,’ at the Getty Center gift shop, and I couldn’t resist sharing a little piece of it with you.”
Annie further opened up about what she likes about the Dutch painter.
The Good Luck Chuck actress added, “Van Gogh’s words and sketches remind me that creativity isn’t about perfection—it’s about feeling, daring, and embracing the messy, beautiful process of making.”
She concluded the tribute post, “Take a moment to let his magic inspire you today. Also…Go to the Getty Center (because, WOW, what a place!) #CreativeInspiration #VanGoghVibes #BeBoldBeYouBreakOnThrough.”
Her fans also gushed about the late painter and shared their favorite sketches.
A fan commented, “Love Vincent van Gogh, especially his Starry Night painting.”
Another wrote, “You have a good taste in art.”
On the work front, Annie Wood stared her career from hosting Bzzz!