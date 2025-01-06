Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet heats up Golden Globes with tender smooch

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's low-key romance is taking center stage at Golden Globes!
The Kardashians star and the Dune actor made a rare public appearance together at the prestigious award show on Sunday.
Although, Jenner skipped the red carpet, she sat next to Chalamet inside the bash at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, where they mingled with other guests and were spotted holding hands.
During their appearance, the usually private hollywood couple shared a tender romantic kiss in the audience, proving their relationship is going strong.
In one of the video making rounds on social media, Jenner could be seen pulling out a film camera to capture Chalamet while he was speaking to his costar Elle Fanning.
For the event, the beauty mogul oped for a low-cut metallic Versace silver dress, which complemented her raven tresses cascading in bouncy loose locks.
Meanwhile, Chalamet, who was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for Bob Dylan’s biopic A Complete Unknown, also looked dapper in black suit.
The couple has been selective about their public appearances, choosing only high-profile events like the Golden Globes, the US Open, and Chalamet's Wonka premiere.
Kylie Jenner, who shares two children with rapper ex Travis Scott, started dating Timothée Chalamet in late 2023.