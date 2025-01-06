Entertainment

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet heats up Golden Globes with tender smooch

Kylie Jenner, who shares two children with rapper ex Travis Scott, started dating Timothée Chalamet in 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 06, 2025
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet heats up Golden Globes with tender smooch
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet heats up Golden Globes with tender smooch

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's low-key romance is taking center stage at Golden Globes!

The Kardashians star and the Dune actor made a rare public appearance together at the prestigious award show on Sunday.

Although, Jenner skipped the red carpet, she sat next to Chalamet inside the bash at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, where they mingled with other guests and were spotted holding hands.

During their appearance, the usually private hollywood couple shared a tender romantic kiss in the audience, proving their relationship is going strong.

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet heats up Golden Globes with tender smooch

In one of the video making rounds on social media, Jenner could be seen pulling out a film camera to capture Chalamet while he was speaking to his costar Elle Fanning.

For the event, the beauty mogul oped for a low-cut metallic Versace silver dress, which complemented her raven tresses cascading in bouncy loose locks.

Meanwhile, Chalamet, who was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for Bob Dylan’s biopic A Complete Unknown, also looked dapper in black suit.

The couple has been selective about their public appearances, choosing only high-profile events like the Golden Globes, the US Open, and Chalamet's Wonka premiere.

Kylie Jenner, who shares two children with rapper ex Travis Scott, started dating Timothée Chalamet in late 2023.

King Charles' brother to fly to US after given key role amid Prince Harry rift

King Charles' brother to fly to US after given key role amid Prince Harry rift
Reema Khan accused of multimillion-rupee fraud over 2011 film

Reema Khan accused of multimillion-rupee fraud over 2011 film
Elton John gets candid about losing eyesight at Golden Globes

Elton John gets candid about losing eyesight at Golden Globes

Salman Khan gives nod to Sonu Sood’s upcoming film ‘Fateh’

Salman Khan gives nod to Sonu Sood’s upcoming film ‘Fateh’
Elton John gets candid about losing eyesight at Golden Globes
Elton John gets candid about losing eyesight at Golden Globes
'Emilia Pérez' star Karla Sofia delivers emotional speech at Golden Globes
'Emilia Pérez' star Karla Sofia delivers emotional speech at Golden Globes
Jennifer Lopez revives ‘golden era Hollywood’ with dazzling new look
Jennifer Lopez revives ‘golden era Hollywood’ with dazzling new look
Nicole Kidman captivates fans with glamorous Golden Globes appearance
Nicole Kidman captivates fans with glamorous Golden Globes appearance
Kate Winslet gives subtle nod to 'Titanic' at Golden Globes 2025
Kate Winslet gives subtle nod to 'Titanic' at Golden Globes 2025
Annie Wood shares her favourite book of Vincent van Gogh
Annie Wood shares her favourite book of Vincent van Gogh
Margaret Qualley becomes Taylor Swift’s friend after double date
Margaret Qualley becomes Taylor Swift’s friend after double date
Kylie Jenner clicks Timothée Chalamet's photo at Golden Globes after actor's snub
Kylie Jenner clicks Timothée Chalamet's photo at Golden Globes after actor's snub
Justin Bieber, Hailey spend quality time after debunking split rumours
Justin Bieber, Hailey spend quality time after debunking split rumours
Demi Moore gets emotional after winning first Golden Globe award of career
Demi Moore gets emotional after winning first Golden Globe award of career
Golden Globe Awards 2025: Complete winners list
Golden Globe Awards 2025: Complete winners list
Emma Stone introduces new hair look at 2025 Golden Globes
Emma Stone introduces new hair look at 2025 Golden Globes