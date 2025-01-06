Jennifer Lopez revives ‘golden era Hollywood’ with dazzling new look

Entertainment

The ‘Unstoppable’ starlet Jennifer Lopez radiated glamour in a pre-Golden Globes celebration party

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 06, 2025
Jennifer Lopez is capturing Hollywood’s golden era charm in a stunning new appearance!

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Sunday, January 5, the Unstoppable starlet shared a carousel of snaps in which she oozed charm and elegancy in a white ensemble.

“GG Weekend Glamour,” the Marry Me actress captioned the post.

The actress’s latest look served classic cool-girl trend with a touch of dazzling winter glamour.

Flaunting her toned figure, JLo slipped in a stunning white-colored silk gown that featured dramatic V-neck design featuring a flower embellishment.

To add warmth, the Atlas actress layered a matching fluffy fur coat over her glamorous ensemble that effortlessly added charm to her overall look.

She also carried a small matching clutch and transparent heels to complement the appearance.

It is pertinent to mention that Jennifer Lopez’s appearance was from the Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios pre-Golden Globes celebration.

The actress’s look garnered immense praises from her ardent fans.

“You looked gorgeous last night,” gushed one, while another expressed, “Golden era Hollywood glam. I spy sunshine vibe Beezy!”

A third admired, “When we say Timeless Beauty,” while a fourth reacted, “SERVING GOLDEN ERA HOLLYWOOD.”

Moreover, last week, Jennifer Lopez also bagged the Legend and Groundbreaker Award for her outstanding performance in 2024 film Unstoppable at the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.

