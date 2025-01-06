Kareena Kapoor Khan gushes over Demi Moore after her Golden Globes win

Kareena Kapoor Khan is gushing over Demi Moore!
The Singham Again actress has expressed her admiration for Hollywood star, who took home the Best Actress trophy for her outstanding performance in The Substance at the Golden Globes 2025.
Demi’s inspiring acceptance speech left a lasting impact on her fans and the Bollywood Diva is no exception.
Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, Kareena hails Demi as “Queen” on her prestigious win.
She shared a post about Moore's Golden Globes victory, accompanied by a red heart emoji, a crown emoji symbolizing a queen, and a fist-bump emoji.
“I’ve been doing this a long time – like, over 45 years – and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor. And I’m just so humbled and so grateful. Thirty years ago I had a producer tell me that I was a ‘popcorn actress,’” Demi said in her acceptance speech.
She went on to say, “And, at that time, I made that mean that this [award] wasn’t something that I was allowed to have. I could make movies that were successful and made a lot of money, but I couldn’t be acknowledged, and I bought in and I believed that.”
Moreover, Kareena Kapoor Khan has also received widespread praises for her performances in Crew and The Buckingham Murders in 2024.