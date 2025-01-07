Mahira Khan stuns fans in golden lehenga by Manish Malhotra

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • January 07, 2025
Mahira Khan looked drop dead gorgeous in an all-golden traditional ensemble.

The Humsafar actress turned to her Instagram to post a video where she can be seen flaunting her golden lehenga by Manish Malhotra.

In the video, Mahira could be seen coming down the stairs, showcasing the backless look of the blouse.

The Superstar actress was twirling around, doing justice to all the little details of the outfit which included a half-sleeved blouse with a deep neckline.


Mahira paired up her elegant blouse with a matching lehenga which had intricate details all over the bottom.

To complete her look, the 40-year-old wore a light dupatta, styled perfectly on one side of her shoulder, exuding royalty charm.

For jewellery, Mahira chose classic golden bangles with some jhumkas along with that she let her natural beauty shine with light glam makeup and loose wavy hair.

Fans flooded the comment section with praises for her traditional fit.

One fan wrote, "So beautiful."

Another one shared appreciation for both her and the outfit, noted, "Lehanga (red heart) and you both are beautiful."

Earlier, Mahira Khan was in news for her bold Mashion birthday-shoot that she did with Shahbaz Shazi.

