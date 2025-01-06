Trending

Aamir Khan's son Junaid reveals his connection with 'Taare Zameen Par'

Junaid Khan made his Bollywood debut with Netflix’s film 'Maharaja' on June 2024

  January 06, 2025
Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan shares about his connection with 'Taare Zameen Par'

Aamir Khan’s movie Taare Zameen Par helped with his son Junaid Khan’s diagnosis.

Over the weekend, the 31-year-old made an appearance on Vickey Lalwani’s podcast where he discussed his parents divorce, family dynamics and films auditions.

While talking about his childhood and studies, Junaid shared how his parents, Aamir and Reena Dutta, weren’t that much concerned about his academic performance.

This progression came after the Ghajini actor was given the script of Taare Zameen Par, a story revolving around a kid with dyslexia.

After reading the script both Aamir and Reena realised that their son is also facing same learning difficulties.

Junaid shared that he was diagnosed with dyslexia early on, and was treated accordingly which helped him throughout his studies, noting, “It was very early, I must have been six or seven years old. And I received a lot of help very early on so it didn’t affect me as much growing up but…so in that sense, I think I was lucky.”

For the unversed, Dyslexia is a learning difficulty that affects how an individual perceives texts, reading and spelling.

On work front, Junaid Khan’s upcoming romance film Loveyapa with Khushi Kapoor is set to release on February 7, 2025.

