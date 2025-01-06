Salman Khan set to wrap filming on upcoming movie 'Sikandar' 

Salman Khan's fans should get ready to hit theatres as the final round of Sikandar is coming to an end.
The Tere Naam actor is gearing up for the last stages of filming on his upcoming project with co-star Rashmika Mandanna.
Khan's team is working tirelessly to wind up the filming and post-production to ensure the film gets released on Eid 2025.
Sikandar, a project by A.R Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala has been anticipated for quite some time by Khan’s fans, which is filled with action sequence and based on a heartfelt story-line.
A source close Sikandar cast has revealed to Mid-Day that the team is doing everything in their power to finish off the shooting on time, noting, “The last schedule will start on January 10 in Mumbai.”
It was also shared that director A.R Murugadoss has been simultaneously taking care of post-production work and filming to ensure the on time released of Sikandar.
The teaser which was set to drop on Khan’s 59th birthday was delayed by a day due to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s death received a lot of praise for its aesthetic value.
Furthermore, Sikandar will also mark Tamil musician Santhosh Narayanan’s Bollywood debut, who will be composing background music for the film.
An insider shared the impact music will have on the success of the film, with film’s music album being composed by Pritam.
“The music album is vibrant and celebratory, while the background score strikes an emotional chord,” the source added.
Salman Khan’s film Sikandar revolves around an angry young man who fights against a corrupt system, this movie will be his first project with Ghajini director, A.R. Murugadoss.