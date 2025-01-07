Salman Khan takes serious security measures amid death threats 

Salman Khan is on high-alert after getting in trouble with an Indian gang.
The Dabangg actor had been on the receiving end of several death threats for a while now from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, which is linked to over 700 shooters worldwide.
Things took a serious turn after two men opened fire at his Mumbai residence, Galaxy Apartment in April 2024.
The city also witnessed a terror attack when Baba Siddique, an Indian politician was shot dead in October which forced Khan to gradually bumped up his security.
On January 7, a video was shared by paparazzi Varinder Chawla which showed balcony of Khan’s residence being covered from all sides in blue bulletproof glass.
During his recent outings the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was also seen surrounded by heavy security amid on-going dangers.
Bishnoi has taken full responsibility of Siddique’s death and is threatening Khan over the blackbuck killing case.
On work front, Salman Khan is wrapping the filming of his upcoming movie Sikandar, which is set to be release on Eid 2025.