Hrithik Roshan teases 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' return to theatres

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel's debut movie, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, is expected to be re-released on the actor's birthday.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, after the positive response to the recent release of the superhit film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.
Now Indian Cinema Company PVR INOX announced the re-release of the romantic drama on their official Instagram account.
On Monday, they shared the trailer of the movie and wrote a heartwarming note over the video, which reads, "Action, romance, drama, dance...the movie that had it all!"
"25 years later, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai still reigns as the ultimate love story, and we’re bringing it once again on the big screen. Are you ready? Returns to theatres from Jan 10!" they continued.
The film is slated to return to the big screens on Hrithik's birthday, January 10th, 2025.
The 50-year-old Indian actor also took to Instagram Stories to surprise fans and well-wishers with the film’s relaunch announcement.
Re-sharing the PVR INOX's post, the father-of-two penned a heartfelt caption over the video, "Here we go again. Relaunching KNPH 2.0"
Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was initially released in January 2000. The film was directed by Hrithik's father and popular Indian director, Rakesh Roshan.