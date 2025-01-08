Trending

Hrithik Roshan hosts intimate celebration for 25 years in Bollywood: Watch

The 'Fighter' star was spotted in Mumbai on January 07, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 08, 2025
Hrithik Roshan hosts intimate celebration for 25 years in Bollywood: Watch
Hrithik Roshan hosts intimate celebration for 25 years in Bollywood: Watch

Hrithik Roshan marked a significant milestone of 25 years in Bollywood with a cozy, intimate celebration, inviting close friends and colleagues.

As per PinkVilla, the Fighter star was spotted on outing in the city on January 07, 2025.

He attended a gala hosted in his honor as he completed 25 of his impressive acting career in Bollywood.

Before entering the venue, the actor interacted with the shutterbugs and delightfully posed for them, too.

In a video Roshan can be seen asking the cameramen to come inside with him in a humorous way.


For the dinner night, the War 2 star opted for a casual outfit as he donned a plain white T-shirt with matching pants.

He paired it with a denim jacket, a blue cap, and matching sneakers.

Soon after the video went viral, Roshan’s fans turned to the comment section to shower love on the Bollywood star.

One fan wrote, Finest actor of India.”

Another commented, “Hirthik tall handsome and talented man.”

Hrithik Roshan will next seen with Kiara Advani in their upcoming actioner, War 2. The star studded cast includes Anil Kapoor and Jr NTR and will be directed by Ayan Mukerji.

The movie is set to be released theatrically on August 14, 2025.

Wildfire threat skyrockets with strong winds in Southern California

Wildfire threat skyrockets with strong winds in Southern California
Meta replaces fact-checkers with community notes amid political pressure

Meta replaces fact-checkers with community notes amid political pressure
Hrithik Roshan hosts intimate celebration for 25 years in Bollywood: Watch

Hrithik Roshan hosts intimate celebration for 25 years in Bollywood: Watch
Thailand bans plastic waste imports amid growing pollution concerns

Thailand bans plastic waste imports amid growing pollution concerns
Kareena Kapoor Khan gives sneak peek into her dreamy family vacation
Kareena Kapoor Khan gives sneak peek into her dreamy family vacation
Ananya Panday reflects on being ‘bullied’ over unrealistic beauty standards
Ananya Panday reflects on being ‘bullied’ over unrealistic beauty standards
Hrithik Roshan teases 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' return to theatres
Hrithik Roshan teases 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' return to theatres
Mahira Khan stuns fans in golden lehenga by Manish Malhotra
Mahira Khan stuns fans in golden lehenga by Manish Malhotra
Salman Khan takes serious security measures amid death threats
Salman Khan takes serious security measures amid death threats
Aamir Khan's son Junaid reveals his connection with 'Taare Zameen Par'
Aamir Khan's son Junaid reveals his connection with 'Taare Zameen Par'
Reema Khan accused of multimillion-rupee fraud over 2011 film
Reema Khan accused of multimillion-rupee fraud over 2011 film
Salman Khan gives nod to Sonu Sood’s upcoming film ‘Fateh’
Salman Khan gives nod to Sonu Sood’s upcoming film ‘Fateh’
Kareena Kapoor Khan gushes over Demi Moore after her Golden Globes win
Kareena Kapoor Khan gushes over Demi Moore after her Golden Globes win
Aamir Khan makes heartfelt remarks for Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor
Aamir Khan makes heartfelt remarks for Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor
Salman Khan set to wrap filming on upcoming movie 'Sikandar'
Salman Khan set to wrap filming on upcoming movie 'Sikandar'
Vidya Balan breaks silence on Rohit Sharma orchestrated campaign allegations
Vidya Balan breaks silence on Rohit Sharma orchestrated campaign allegations