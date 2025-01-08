Hrithik Roshan hosts intimate celebration for 25 years in Bollywood: Watch

Hrithik Roshan marked a significant milestone of 25 years in Bollywood with a cozy, intimate celebration, inviting close friends and colleagues.
As per PinkVilla, the Fighter star was spotted on outing in the city on January 07, 2025.
He attended a gala hosted in his honor as he completed 25 of his impressive acting career in Bollywood.
Before entering the venue, the actor interacted with the shutterbugs and delightfully posed for them, too.
In a video Roshan can be seen asking the cameramen to come inside with him in a humorous way.
For the dinner night, the War 2 star opted for a casual outfit as he donned a plain white T-shirt with matching pants.
He paired it with a denim jacket, a blue cap, and matching sneakers.
Soon after the video went viral, Roshan’s fans turned to the comment section to shower love on the Bollywood star.
One fan wrote, Finest actor of India.”
Another commented, “Hirthik tall handsome and talented man.”
Hrithik Roshan will next seen with Kiara Advani in their upcoming actioner, War 2. The star studded cast includes Anil Kapoor and Jr NTR and will be directed by Ayan Mukerji.
The movie is set to be released theatrically on August 14, 2025.