Sci-Tech

Meta replaces fact-checkers with community notes amid political pressure

Trump and his supporters in the Republican party have criticized Meta for its fact checking policy several times

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 08, 2025
Meta is discontinuing its use of independent fact-checkers in the United States after nine years to verify the accuracy of posts on its platform.

As per multiple outlets, it will now introduce a new system called “community notes,” similar to the one used by X (formerly Twitter) where users are responsible for commenting on and assessing the accuracy of posts.

In a video, released with a blog post on Tuesday, January 7, the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg explained that the third-party moderators were seen as having political bias.

He argued that it was time for Meta to return to its core of principle of supporting free expression without external oversight.

Meta’s fact checking program, which began in 2016 involves sending posts that seem false or misleading to independent organizations for evaluation to determine whether they are credible or not.

Zuckerberg and other tech company leaders are working to strengthen their relationship with Donald Trump before he officially becomes president later that month.

As per BBC, Trump and his supporters in the Republican party have criticized Meta for its fact checking policy several times.

After the changes were announced, Trump in a news conference

