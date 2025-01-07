Ananya Panday reflects on being ‘bullied’ over unrealistic beauty standards

Trending

The ‘Student of the Year 2’ starlet Ananya Panday opened up about childhood bullying and criticism

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 07, 2025
Ananya Panday is reflecting on her troubling childhood experiences!

The CTRL starlet, while speaking to Forbes India in a recent interview, shared heartbreaking childhood experiences, revealing how she faced severe criticism and was bullied for not fitting in the unrealistic beauty standards set by the society.

During the conversation, the Student of the Year 2 actress was questioned about what her views are on the pressure that is faced by actors to maintain certain beauty standards.

Answering the question, Panday replied, "It may seem like I am very happy with my body and that I fit ideal beauty standards. I’ve heard that so much, but I am also very insecure about my body, and I have been since I was a kid.”

Recalling the painful childhood trauma, she revealed, “When I was in school, people would say, 'Oh, you’re a hunchback, you have toothpick legs, chicken legs, and you’re a flat screen TV.' I also heard things like, 'Why are your arms so hairy?' and all that stuff, like when you’re a kid growing up.”

She continued to talk about how even a single word from a person can leave a lasting impact on someone else’s life.

“People's words can really affect you. The fact that I still remember exactly what people said and who said it 12 years later just shows how much words can stick,” the Call Me Bae actress noted.

Ananya Panday will next be seen in 2025 film Shankara. The release date of the movie is yet to be announced.

