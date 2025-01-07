Kareena Kapoor Khan gives sneak peek into her dreamy family vacation 

Jab We Met starlet, Kareena Kapoor Khan, is busy celebrating New Year with her loved ones in Switzerland.
Taking to Instagram, the Crew actress shared a bunch of adorable photos featuring herself, her husband and popular Bollywood actor, Saif Ali Khan, and her two little sons named Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.
Kareena began her post with an adorable image of herself and her partner, while their youngest son was seen playfully bombing his parent's snap.
In the viral picture, the mother-of-two was seen wearing a silver dress, while Saif wore a black tuxedo.
The detail that fans noticed in their picture was Jeh's outfit, who was wearing a suit similar to his father's.
The Buckingham Murders actress captioned her post, "Headed home with this mood for 2025."
As the 44-year-old Indian superstar's post gained attraction on social media, numerous fans began flooding the comments section with their heartfelt praises for the actress.
One fan commented, "Love the dress and jewellery! Happy New Year!"
"Life itself should learn how to be full of life from you bebo," another well-wisher gushed.