Johnny Depp issues alarming message for fans

The ‘Black Mass’ star Johnny Depp warned fans in a surprising new statement

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 06, 2025
Johnny Depp has a serious warning for his fans!

The Modì, Three Days on the Wing of Madness actor turned to his Instagram account on Monday, January 6, and shared a post in which he sounded an alarm for his fans and followers.

Greeting the fans by wishing them a “Happy New Year,” the actor wrote, “Sadly, it has been brought to my attention that online scammers are intensifying their efforts to target my fans and supporters. As part of their tactics, they create multiple, deceptive social media and email accounts impersonating me and members of my team.”

He continued, “Today, AI can create the illusion of my face and voice. Scammers may look and sound just like the real me. But, neither I, nor my team, will ask you for money or your personal information.”

Depp also noted that he and his team are actively working to tackle such illicit schemes and as they focus on the issue, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor asked fans to follow only his official social media handles which he mentioned in the caption.

While mentioning his Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok accounts, the actor also highlighted that he has no account on X (formerly Twitter), Snapchat, or Discord.

Further adding to the safety measures, he penned, “I do not offer paid meetings, phone calls, club memberships, or fan cards. If you are ever asked for any money for a meeting, call, membership, or fan card, it is a scam.”

“I do not interact directly with fans on any social media platforms, via email, or via chat-based platforms like Telegram, WhatsApp, Signal or Zangi,” Depp continued.

He further stated, “Again, neither myself, my team, my agent, nor my family will ever contact you on my behalf asking for money or your personal information.”

On the work front, Johnny Depp was last seen in 2024 film Modì, Three Days on the Wing of Madness.

