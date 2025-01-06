Zendaya debuts mysterious tattoo at Golden Globes with nod to Tom Holland

Zendaya made a stunning appearance at the 2025 Golden Globes on Sunday, where she flashed a huge diamond ring, sparking rumors of engagement with Tom Holland.
Besides massive diamond sparkler, she also debuted a tiny 'T' tattoo on her ribcage, igniting widespread speculation that the design is a tribute to her boyfriend.
The discreet ‘T’ tattoo was peeking out from her custom Louis Vuitton gown, which she paired with coordinating pumps from the designer and a Bulgari High Jewelry choker.
Her fans quickly took to social media to share their theories about the tattoo’s significance, with many believed that it is a nod to Holland.
“First thing I see on tl [timeline] is Zendaya with a ‘t’ tattoo and engagement ring … [what] the hell is going on,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
While another added, “Finding out that Zendaya has a tiny ‘t’ tattoo and an engagement ring was not on my Golden Globes bingo card. I’m so happy for my girl.”
“Zendaya pulling up to the Golden Globes with a ring on her finger and a little “t” tattoo holy s---,” the third added.
Zendaya, who was nominated for best performance by a female actor on the night, has been romantically linked with Tom Holland since 2016.