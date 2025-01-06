King Frederik, Queen Mary host Denmark’s key leaders for New Year fest

King Frederik and Queen Mary are hosting a special New Year celebration!
On Monday, January 6, the Danish Royal Family took to its official Instagram account to share a carousel of snaps that featured the King and Queen of Denmark hosting a special new year party for key representatives of the country.
“For centuries, the Royal House and representatives of the entire Kingdom have wished each other a happy New Year,” reads the translated caption of the post which was originally penned in Danish language.
In the photos, Queen Mary looked gorgeous in a rose gold-colored embellish gown with her hair tied in a neat low bun. She also wore a baby blue-colored sash going across her chest.
Meanwhile, King Frederik wore a formal attire that featured several badges and also a sash that matched his wife’s.
The royal couple greeted the guests with a wide smile on their faces.
“This morning, Their Majesties the King and Queen had invited Supreme Court judges, the Royal Life Guards and the Officer Corps of the Guard Hussar Regiment to a New Year's retreat in Christian VII's Palace at Amalienborg,” the caption further stated.
King Frederik and Queen Mary, who tied the knot in 2004, share Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, and Princess Josephine.