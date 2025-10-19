Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie avoid spotlight after Prince Andrew loses titles

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have reportedly withdrawn from London’s upcoming style event following their father Prince Andrew’s loss of royal titles.
The British Museum welcomed a star-studded crowd on Saturday night for its inaugural Pink Ball, the city’s newest rival to the Met Gala.
The glamorous event drew stars such as Naomi Campbell, Lady Kitty Spencer, and Janet Jackson, but Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were notably missing from the event.
According to Hello Magazine, Beatrice and Eugenie were invited to the British Museum's inaugural ball.
However, the reason behind their absence remains unclear but it comes shortly after Prince Andrew giving up his royal titles.
In a statement issued by Buckingham Palace on Friday, Andrew said, "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first.”
The disgraced royal added, "I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life. With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."
Notably, as Prince Andrew has surrendered his royal titles, Beatrice and Eugenie remain unaffected, because their status as princesses comes from birth.