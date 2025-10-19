Royal

Prince Albert tours historic landmarks after Princess Charlene's big move

The Monaco Royal Family shares exclusive glimpse of His Serene Highness's latest royal duty

Prince Albert has continued touring the Royal tour of historical sites after his wife, Princess Charlene, stepped out for a big duty.

The 67-year-old member of the Monaco Royal Family visited the department of Oise on Saturday, October 18, as part of his regular Royal engagements.

A day after his unexpected visit to the historical landmarks, Prince Albert’s office released an update on his regular travels in places related to the history of the Princely Family.

"As part of his regular travels in places related to the history of the Princely Family, His Majesty Prince Albert II of Monaco visited the department of Oise on Saturday, October 18," the Royal Palace stated in the caption.

The official statement continued, "Guiscard. The prince was welcomed by Mr Thibault Delavenne, mayor of the municipality, to unveil the plaque of the Grimaldi Historical Sites network of Monaco."

"After a visit to the Marquisate of Guiscard, the Sovereign inaugurated the Communal Cultural Centre Grimaldi, in the presence of the residents who came to welcome with enthusiasm His arrival," they continued. 

This update of Prince Albert followed Princess Charlene's solo engagement during her latest appearance at Stade Louis II, honoring French auteur, Mireille Calmed, visionary figure and founder of Special Olympics Monaco.  

