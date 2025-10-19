Grand Duke Guillaume pays tribute on National Day of Remembrance

Grand Duke of Luxembourg, Guillaume V, has paid a touching tribute on National Day of Remembrance.
On October 19, the Royal Family posted a clip from the monarch’s latest outing on Instagram, in which he can be seen paying homage to the soldiers.
The caption of the reed read, “National Day of Remembrance | Luxembourg pays tribute to the people for their resistance, solidarity and struggle against the occupying nazi between 1940 and 1945.”
He laid a wreath at the National Monument of Solidarity in Luxembourg City, rekindled the flame of remembrance, and signed the guestbook.
The ceremony took place to honored the resistance of the Luxembourgish people during the Nazi occupation in World War II.
Guillaume was joined by Prime Minister Luc Frieden and Minister of Defense Yuriko Backes for the memorial event.
For the somber occasion, the duke wore a dignified outfit consisting of a black coat, gray tie and black shoes.
October marks National Remembrance Day in Luxembourg, honoring those who lost their lives in WWII and the country's struggle against German occupation. It's one of many events throughout the year commemorating this dark period in Luxembourg's history.