Royal

Grand Duke Guillaume pays tribute on National Day of Remembrance

The Grand Duke of Luxembourg steps out to mark a poignant event

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Grand Duke Guillaume pays tribute on National Day of Remembrance
Grand Duke Guillaume pays tribute on National Day of Remembrance

Grand Duke of Luxembourg, Guillaume V, has paid a touching tribute on National Day of Remembrance.

On October 19, the Royal Family posted a clip from the monarch’s latest outing on Instagram, in which he can be seen paying homage to the soldiers.

The caption of the reed read, “National Day of Remembrance | Luxembourg pays tribute to the people for their resistance, solidarity and struggle against the occupying nazi between 1940 and 1945.”

He laid a wreath at the National Monument of Solidarity in Luxembourg City, rekindled the flame of remembrance, and signed the guestbook.

The ceremony took place to honored the resistance of the Luxembourgish people during the Nazi occupation in World War II.

Guillaume was joined by Prime Minister Luc Frieden and Minister of Defense Yuriko Backes for the memorial event.

For the somber occasion, the duke wore a dignified outfit consisting of a black coat, gray tie and black shoes.

October marks National Remembrance Day in Luxembourg, honoring those who lost their lives in WWII and the country's struggle against German occupation. It's one of many events throughout the year commemorating this dark period in Luxembourg's history.

You Might Like:

Prince Albert tours historic landmarks after Princess Charlene's big move

Prince Albert tours historic landmarks after Princess Charlene's big move
The Monaco Royal Family shares exclusive glimpse of His Serene Highness's latest royal duty

Prince Andrew lands in new scandals just days after stepping away from royal title

Prince Andrew lands in new scandals just days after stepping away from royal title
Prince Andrew accused of asking Met Police bodyguard to 'investigate' alleged accuser Virginia Giuffre

Prince Haakon spreads joy to disabled people as he promotes inspiring cause

Prince Haakon spreads joy to disabled people as he promotes inspiring cause
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway promotes an impactful cause during his latest engagement

Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie avoid spotlight after Prince Andrew loses titles

Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie avoid spotlight after Prince Andrew loses titles
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie skip key event after their father Prince Andrew’s loss of royal titles

Meghan Markle sends message of support as Royal Family braces for new blow

Meghan Markle sends message of support as Royal Family braces for new blow
The Duchess of Sussex shares heartwarming supportive message as Royal Family goes through chaos due to Prince Andrew’s scandals

Princess Charlene fulfils major duty after Prince Albert’s special event abroad

Princess Charlene fulfils major duty after Prince Albert’s special event abroad
Monaco’s Princess Charlene undertakes a special engagement during her solo outing

Prince Harry faces major blow as Andrew retains key royal right despite title loss

Prince Harry faces major blow as Andrew retains key royal right despite title loss
The Duke of Sussex is hit with a disappointing setback as Prince Andrew still enjoys special royal privilege

Prince William decides on Prince Andrew’s attendance at his coronation

Prince William decides on Prince Andrew’s attendance at his coronation
The Prince of Wales is expected to take a 'more ruthless' approach towards Prince Andrew after title loss

King Charles urged to give Harry, Meghan same fate as Prince Andrew

King Charles urged to give Harry, Meghan same fate as Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew recently gave up on his royal titles amid intensifying scrutiny over disgracing controversies

King Abdullah, Queen Rania post lovely memory from Europe tour: See

King Abdullah, Queen Rania post lovely memory from Europe tour: See
The Jordanian Royal Couple, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, share heartwarming glimpse from their recent trip to Europe

Prince Andrew to take drastic step to escape disgrace after losing titles

Prince Andrew to take drastic step to escape disgrace after losing titles
King Charles’s younger brother, Prince Andrew, gave up his royal titles amid tightened scrutiny and scandals

King Carl, Queen Silvia host lavish royal dinner amid Princess Victoria’s absence

King Carl, Queen Silvia host lavish royal dinner amid Princess Victoria’s absence
The Swedish Royal Couple, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, celebrate at Palace without Crown Princess Victoria