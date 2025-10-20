Prince Harry, Meghan Markle honored in powerful tribute for their ‘fierce loyalty’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received a touching tribute from their close pal after making a joint appearance
Over the weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament in Los Angeles to support their friends Kelly McKee Zajfen and Julian Zajfen.
The event was hosted by their pals as a memorial to remember their son, George, who tragically passed away at just nine years old.
After their adorable joint appearance, Kelly posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, praising the royal couple and their charity, The Archewell Foundation, for their ongoing support.
The touching tribute read, “I wanted to give a huge thank you to our presenting sponsors, Ziffren Brittenham and The Archewell Foundation. Meg & H, You continue to amaze me with your commitment to community and your fierce loyalty and love in friendship. We are so grateful you chose to support The Alliance again this year.”
She further added, “The George Zajfen Tennis Tournament was nothing short of extraordinary. Our incredible community showed up with so much love, heart, and spirit for @allianceforchildrensrights and all in honor of our beautiful boy. There were tears, hugs, and so much joy. Get ready for lots of photos coming your way!”
For the sporting event, Meghan opted for a chic Belted Cotton-Blend Sateen Halterneck Midi Shirt Dress in White by Carolina Herrera.
Meanwhile, Harry wore a white shirt with navy blue trouser.