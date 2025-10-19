Royal

Royal Family member attends major event after Prince Andrew loses titles

A rarely-seen member of the British Royal Family stepped out to mark the 60th anniversary celebrations of RBR

A rarely-seen member of the British Royal Family attended a key event after Prince Andrew lost the Duke of York title a few days ago.

On Sunday, October 19, the Duchess of Gloucester Birgitte visited Bermuda to attend the 60th anniversary celebrations of the Royal Bermuda Regiment (RBR), where she serves as Colonel-in-Chief.

Upon her in Bermuda on Friday, she was welcomed by Governor Andrew Murdoch and other government officials.

As Colonel-in-Chief, Birgitte took part in the Trooping of the Colours to commemorate the Royal Bermuda Regiment's 60th anniversary and presented service medals to soldiers.

Prince Richard’s wife will also engage in several events in Bermuda, celebrating its heritage and environmental efforts.

To welcome the royal family member, Bermuda government posted a touching message on X.

The message read, “Bermuda welcomed Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Gloucester to the island, marking the beginning of her official visit. HRH was greeted upon arrival by His Excellency the Governor, Mr. Andrew Murdoch CMG, Premier the Hon. David Burt JP MP.”

Birgitte also met Opposition Leader Robert King, Chief Justice Larry Mussenden, Cabinet Secretary Marc Telemaque, Acting Police Commissioner Na'imah Astwood, and RBR Col., Duncan Simons.

The Duchess later on visited Hope Academy and the National Museum of Bermuda (NMB).

