Royal

Prince Andrew's investigators break silence on his latest legal demand

The former Duke of York attempted to interfere in a police investigation by making major demands

  • By Fatima Hassan
  |

London police officials have responded to Prince Andrew's latest legal request after he lost all of his remaining royal titles.

On Sunday, October 19th, the Metropolitan Police confirmed they are "actively looking into" claims that the disgraced former Duke of York has recently made.

After giving up his remaining Duke of York title, the 65-year-old British Royal Family member urged his investigating team to thoroughly examine his late accuser, Virginia Giuffre, and the alleged 2011 emails. 

For the unversed, the old emails now resurfaced on social media, in which Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugene's father explained to the late Queen Elizabeth II's deputy press secretary, Ed Perkins, that he had given his taxpayer-funded bodyguard sensitive personal details about Ms. Giuffre.  

He additionally informed to his late mom's deputy press chief in his controversial emails that his late accuser – who passed away earlier this year – also had a criminal record in the United States of America and he had "given her DoB (date of birth) and social security number for investigation with (redacted), the on-duty ppo (personal protection officer.)" 

Now, the Met officials ensured in their statement, "We are aware of media reporting and are actively looking into the claims made."  

The London police official's response comes shortly after Prince Andrew allegedly instructed them to investigate his late accuser, Virginia Giuffre, before the controversial photo of them became public.  

This update comes a few days before Virginia's memoir, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, which will launch on October 21st.   

