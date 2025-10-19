Prince Haakon spreads joy to disabled people as he promotes inspiring cause

Crown Prince Haakon spent a meaningful day during his latest outing.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, October 19, the Norwegian Royal Family shared a carousel of heartwarming glimpses from the future king’s delightful engagement.
During his new outing, Haakon spent time with disabled people, bringing joy to their faces.
The Crown Prince is serving as the 2025 Patron of TV-aksjonen – Norway’s big annual charity fundraiser – new campaign, titled Together We Will Open Doors, which is in partnership with Atlas Alliance, which helps disabled people living in war zones and poverty.
“Crown Prince Haakon is the patron of this year's TV campaign and recently visited Fossheim,” read the post’s caption.
The Royals continued, “For 11 years, Hans Henrik and the other employees have been packing materials for the TV campaign. The Crown Prince also visited Volodymyr Arabadzhy, who fled Ukraine in a wheelchair with his family. See more in the TV campaign broadcast.”
“This year's TV campaign goes to the Atlas Alliance and will open doors for disabled people living in war and poverty,” they concluded.
The image gallery featured a series of glimpses from the day, featuring Crown Prince Haakon posing with the people with special needs, who were captured smiling brightly.