Royal Family hit with crucial demand over Prince Andrew royal title chaos

King Charles receives important message from York politician after he made a major decision

  • By Hafsa Noor
King Charles has received a crucial demand from a York politician Darryl Smalley after he made a major decision related to Prince Andrew’s royal title.

Two days ago, the former Duke of York announced he’s stepping away from royal titles after meeting with the British monarch.

Following his decision, the York councillor reflected on the “importance” of royal titles during a chat with GB News.

He sent a message to His Majesty that those titles were very important for common public, and whether it was the Duke of Sussex or the Duke of York, it matters a lot that “local people had some sort of investment in a title.”

The politician added, From our experience, what we really pleaded for is that time is taken to make sure, before an appointment is made, there is at least some engagement.”

Darryl continued, "That's not going to be a referendum or anything like that but get the local authorities involved, get the local MPs involved, local civic leaders and religious leaders to have input to show that some effort by the Palace has been done to make sure the damage that has been done is restored when appointing the next Duke of York.”

It is pertinent to note that despite giving up his titles, Andrew will remain a prince as he is the son of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

