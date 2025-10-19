Royal

King Charles makes first appearance after Prince Andrew's Royal demotion

Prince Andrew recently surrendered his remaining Royal titles after alleged emails surfaced on internet

King Charles III has stepped out for the first time after cutting Royal ties with his youngest brother, Prince Andrew.

Since the disgraced British Royal Family member announced to give up his Duke of York title after intense agreement with The King, His Majesty finally made a public appearance.

On Sunday, October 19, the 76-year-old monarch was pictured arriving at the Crathie Kirk church near Balmoral to attend the morning service.

Late Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son was seen quietly as he was sitting on a passenger seat in a dark car.

This solo sighting of King Charles comes two days after Prince Andrew issued a bombshell statement, revealing his tough decision to remove his Duke of York title after a crucial meeting in Buckingham Palace.

In his statement, the former Duke of York said, "In discussion with the king, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the royal family."

"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life. With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further," Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's father added.

The prince firmly denied the Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre's accusations against him.

However, King Charles has yet to make an official announcement regarding Prince Andrew's royal fate. 

