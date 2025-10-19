Prince Andrew lands in new scandals just days after stepping away from royal title

Royal

Prince Andrew accused of asking Met Police bodyguard to 'investigate' alleged accuser Virginia Giuffre

  By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Prince Andrew has apparently landed in new controversy, two days after he announced to step away from royal duties.

An email obtained by the Mail on Sunday has exposed that King Charles’ brother asked Met Police bodyguard to investigate his accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Andrew reportedly handed the late accuser’s date of birth and social security number to Queen Elizabeth’s deputy press secretary Ed Perkins for investigation, hours before a picture of him alongside the then teenager was published.

As per media outlet, he wrote in the email, "It would also seem she has a criminal record in the [United] States,. I have given her DoB and social security number for investigation with XXX, the on duty ppo [personal protection officer]."

However, the email does not revealed that the officer completed the prince’s request.

Virginia’s family told the news outlet that the latest revelations “expose the lengths to which those implicated try to discredit and defame survivors. The truth will surface and there will be no shadows in which they can hide.”

The alleged victim’s brother Sky Roberts has also urged the British monarch to strip Andrew of the title "prince.”

For those unversed, Virginia filed a civil lawsuit in New York against Sarah Ferguson’s ex husband on August 9, 2021.

The former duke paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case in 2022, despite claming he had never met her.

