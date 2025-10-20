Royal Family of Belgium shares crucial details about state visit

Royal

  • By Hafsa Noor
Royal Family of Belgium has shared some crucial details about the upcoming state visit of the Italian delegation.

The President of the Republic of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, will pay a state visit to Belgium from October 20 to 22.

A day before the state visit, the Royal Family took to Instagram to reflect on past state visits from the Italian delegation.

The caption read, “The fifth Italian state visit to Belgium will begin this Monday! The very first dates back to 1922. Since then, Italian heads of state have honored our country with their presence in 1973, 1986 and 2002.”

Back in 1922, King Victor Emmanuel III and Queen Helene visited Belgium for the first time at the invitation of King Albert I and Queen Elizabeth.

Later on, President Giovanni Leone and his wife Vittoria Michitto paid a short visit in 1973 when they were invited by King Baudouin and Queen Fabiola.

On Monday, October 20, Sergio will be accompanied by his daughter Laura Mattarella for the two-day visit.

After being received by King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, the President is set to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The day will end with a state banquet hosted by Their Majesties.

