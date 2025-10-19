Meghan Markle sends message of support as Royal Family braces for new blow

Meghan Markle is showing off her supportive side with a heartwarming message.
As the British Royal Family faces chaos over Prince Andrew’s disgracing scandals and surrendering titles, Prince Harry and his wife left Montecito to attend a special event close to their hearts.
The pair attended the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament – an annual charity event held at the Los Angeles Tennis Club honoring the late George Zajfen, who passed away at the age of nine due to COVID-19.
It is pertinent to mention that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex share a deep-rooted and enduring friendship with George’s mother, Kelly McKee Zajfen, whom Meghan first met over a decade ago through her ex-husband, Trevor Engelson.
Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, October 18, the mother of two penned a heartfelt message of support to her pal, writing, “Proudly supporting the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament @_heartmom_ @allianceofmoms.”
In the stories, the Suits alum posted a video featuring delightful glimpse from the event, followed by the second update that showed a photo of Prince Harry, warmly hugging Kelly’s daughter Lily.
“Our other favorite Lily,” captioned the Duchess.
Meghan Markle’s updates come during the time the Royal Family is bracing for another major blow, as Prince Andrew’s late accuser, Virginia Giuffre’s, bombshell memoir is slated to release on October 21, in which she detailed the shocking truths about her encounter with the Duke of York and the Jeffrey Epstein case.