Royal

Meghan Markle sends message of support as Royal Family braces for new blow

The Duchess of Sussex shares heartwarming supportive message as Royal Family goes through chaos due to Prince Andrew’s scandals

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Meghan Markle sends message of support as Royal Family braces for new blow
Meghan Markle sends message of support as Royal Family braces for new blow

Meghan Markle is showing off her supportive side with a heartwarming message.

As the British Royal Family faces chaos over Prince Andrew’s disgracing scandals and surrendering titles, Prince Harry and his wife left Montecito to attend a special event close to their hearts.

The pair attended the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament – an annual charity event held at the Los Angeles Tennis Club honoring the late George Zajfen, who passed away at the age of nine due to COVID-19.

It is pertinent to mention that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex share a deep-rooted and enduring friendship with George’s mother, Kelly McKee Zajfen, whom Meghan first met over a decade ago through her ex-husband, Trevor Engelson.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, October 18, the mother of two penned a heartfelt message of support to her pal, writing, “Proudly supporting the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament @_heartmom_ @allianceofmoms.”

P.C. Instagram/meghan
P.C. Instagram/meghan

In the stories, the Suits alum posted a video featuring delightful glimpse from the event, followed by the second update that showed a photo of Prince Harry, warmly hugging Kelly’s daughter Lily.

“Our other favorite Lily,” captioned the Duchess.

Meghan Markle’s updates come during the time the Royal Family is bracing for another major blow, as Prince Andrew’s late accuser, Virginia Giuffre’s, bombshell memoir is slated to release on October 21, in which she detailed the shocking truths about her encounter with the Duke of York and the Jeffrey Epstein case.

You Might Like:

Prince Haakon spreads joy to disabled people as he promotes inspiring cause

Prince Haakon spreads joy to disabled people as he promotes inspiring cause
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway promotes an impactful cause during his latest engagement

Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie avoid spotlight after Prince Andrew loses titles

Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie avoid spotlight after Prince Andrew loses titles
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie skip key event after their father Prince Andrew’s loss of royal titles

Princess Charlene fulfils major duty after Prince Albert’s special event abroad

Princess Charlene fulfils major duty after Prince Albert’s special event abroad
Monaco’s Princess Charlene undertakes a special engagement during her solo outing

Prince Harry faces major blow as Andrew retains key royal right despite title loss

Prince Harry faces major blow as Andrew retains key royal right despite title loss
The Duke of Sussex is hit with a disappointing setback as Prince Andrew still enjoys special royal privilege

Prince William decides on Prince Andrew’s attendance at his coronation

Prince William decides on Prince Andrew’s attendance at his coronation
The Prince of Wales is expected to take a 'more ruthless' approach towards Prince Andrew after title loss

King Charles urged to give Harry, Meghan same fate as Prince Andrew

King Charles urged to give Harry, Meghan same fate as Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew recently gave up on his royal titles amid intensifying scrutiny over disgracing controversies

King Abdullah, Queen Rania post lovely memory from Europe tour: See

King Abdullah, Queen Rania post lovely memory from Europe tour: See
The Jordanian Royal Couple, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, share heartwarming glimpse from their recent trip to Europe

Prince Andrew to take drastic step to escape disgrace after losing titles

Prince Andrew to take drastic step to escape disgrace after losing titles
King Charles’s younger brother, Prince Andrew, gave up his royal titles amid tightened scrutiny and scandals

King Carl, Queen Silvia host lavish royal dinner amid Princess Victoria’s absence

King Carl, Queen Silvia host lavish royal dinner amid Princess Victoria’s absence
The Swedish Royal Couple, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, celebrate at Palace without Crown Princess Victoria

Why King Charles forced Prince Andrew to give up on his Royal titles?

Why King Charles forced Prince Andrew to give up on his Royal titles?
Prince Andrew has given up on his The Duke of York title amid Jeffrey Epstein - Virginia Giuffre controversy

Prince Albert marks 18th Planetary Health Awards with powerful message

Prince Albert marks 18th Planetary Health Awards with powerful message
His Serene Highness steps out in London for a cause close to his heart in the absence of Princess Charlene

Zara Tindall husband Mike declines Princess Anne's bizarre request

Zara Tindall husband Mike declines Princess Anne's bizarre request
Princess Anne's playful request to daughter Zara Tindall's husband Mike Tindall unearthed