Sports

Rugby legend Meirion Roberts passes away at 90

Meirion Roberts achieved eight caps for Wales between 1960 and 1963

  • January 06, 2025
Meirion Roberts, a prominent and celebrated figure from Cardiff, passed away on Monday morning at the age of 90.

As per Wales Online, Roberts, originally from north Wales, moved to Cardiff when he was young.

He played rugby for Welsh Schools and Cardiff High School Old Boys teams. Roberts later became the captain of Cardiff Rugby Club, where he played 225 matches.

In addition to this, he also played for another rugby team, London Welsh.

Some of the teams he had been involved with paid tribute to him. Cardiff Rugby said in a post, "Saddened to hear the news that Meirion Roberts has passed away. Meirion made 225 appearances for Cardiff, scoring 58 tries and represented Wales and the Barbarians."

Cardiff Meds also paid tribute, saying, "So very sad to share the news that the Great Meirion Roberts passed away earlier this morning, aged 90. An amazing man in every respect and a true legend of the Meds. RIP Meirion."

Meanwhile, Cardiff Quins RFC honour him, stating, "Extremely sad to hear the news that Meirion Roberts passed away this morning. A former CHSOB player who went on to capt Cardiff and represent Wales. Our thoughts and prayers with Joey and all the family. RIP."

Roberts achieved eight caps for Wales between 1960 and 1963 and was in the Barbarians team that beat South Africa in 1961.

After the retirement, Roberts became the coach of Cardiff Medicals RFC for more than 20 years.

