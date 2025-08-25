Home / Sports

Tommy Fleetwood secures first Tour title with FedEx Cup

The English golfer won his first PGA Tour victory after 164 PGA Tour starts

Tommy Fleetwood bagged the Tour Championship and claimed a first PGA Tour title after 164 tries.

On Sunday, August 24, the 34-year-old wrapped up a three-shot victory on 18 under par to secure the FedEx Cup and a $10 million first prize.

Following the milestone win, Tommy, with tears in his eyes, teased, "When you've lost so many times, a three-shot lead down the last doesn't feel like that many.”

He added, "[The fans] are amazing, it makes me a bit emotional. I'm so lucky with the support I get - it's so special and I hope everyone knows how grateful I am for it."

It is an eighth career title for Tommy, whose previous seven came on the European-based DP World Tour.

Previously, twice this season he had either led or jointly led after three rounds without completing the victory. He has had 30 top-five finishes over his career, with six just this year, the most anyone has achieved without a win.

"You just keep learning," said Tommy, who is set to improve to sixth in the world rankings when they are updated on Monday.

He shared, "But I feel like I've had a great attitude throughout it all. This is hopefully just one win, the first of many. You cannot win plenty if you don't win the first one."

The English golfer became the first player in the FedEx Cup era to claim his breakthrough PGA Tour title at the Tour Championship.

He is also the first player to finish inside the top six of the leaderboard after every round of the FedEx Cup play-offs, and he ended the three-tournament end-of-season series with an aggregate score of 43 under par over the 12 rounds.

Tommy Fleetwood secured this victory with quite a confidence that will give European golf fans a huge boost ahead of next month's Ryder Cup in New York.

