Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant signed card fetches astonishing sum at auction

A basketball card signed by Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant has broken all records at an auction, making it the most expensive sports collectable card in history.

Referred to as the 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autographs Jordan & Bryant card, the card was sold by Heritage Auctions in the US for $12.9 million to an anonymous bidder.

The card was possessed by its previous owner for more than a decade and went into auction with a potential valuation of $6 million. 

In total 82 bids were then received as the estimate was more than doubled. The winning bid beat the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card, which was sold for $12.6 million in August 2022.

The Jordan-Bryant card is the second most expensive sports collectable ever, right behind baseball legend Babe Ruth's 1932 World Series "called the shot" jersey, which was sold for $24.12 million in August 2024.

Heritage's director of sports auctions, Chris Ivy, told ESPN the Jordan-Bryant card was "the pinnacle" for modern card collectors.

He added that the card is one of a kind and has always been looked at by modern basketball collectors as a "holy grail."

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest player in NBA history, winning six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls between 1991 and 1998.

Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in 2020, is also considered an NBA legend and won five championships during a two-decade term at the LA Lakers between 1996 and 2016.

