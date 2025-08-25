Man United told to 'grow up' as Fernandes blames referee for penalty miss

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim urged his team to "grow up" after the match against Fulham concluded with a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage.
Following the Sunday, August 24, game, Amorim talked about his team's struggles, who did not win their opening two games, noting, "I think we scored the goal and then we forgot about how we play."
He added, "We have to grow up a lot as a team. For me the most important thing is that during the week they were working really hard, today we worked really hard, and we are going to improve."
Discussing Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes' missed penalty, Amorim shared, "Fernandes has so much responsibility with him that … he was thinking in the past."
Fernandes himself put his uncharacteristic miss down to Chris Kavanagh, the referee, bumping into him before he took his kick.
"I was upset," he said. "As a penalty taker, you have your own routines, your own things that you do. It upset me because the referee didn't apologise."
Owning the mistake, the midfielder said, "That is what triggered me in that moment, but that’s not the excuse for missing the penalty. I put my foot too under the ball and that's why it ended up going over the bar."
Moreover, Fulham have signed only a reserve goalkeeper in this transfer window. Manager Marco Silva said his club must change that situation before the window closes.