Gemini set to arrive on Google TV this year

Gemini platform is set to be introduced on Google TV this year!
As per 9TO5Google, Google is working on adapting its “Gemini models” to work with Google TV, aiming to make it easier and more helpful for users to interact with their TV.
Gemini is already available on devices like phones, tablets and headphones and it will soon be available on Wear OS smartwatches as well.
Google stated that this “will make searching through your media easier than ever, and you will be able to ask questions about travel, health, space, history and more, with videos in the results for added context.”
Google Assistant is being tested on devices like Nest Mini and Audio.
This upgrade will allow the assistant to give more detailed answers on general topics.
It will also include more natural-sounding voices and allow users to ask follow-up questions or interrupt the assistant to ask something new.
The statement added that other Gemini model-powered capabilities will let you “create customized artwork with the family, control your smart home devices while your TV is in ambient mode and even get an overview of the day’s news.”
The full rollout of these features will start later in the year and the rollout will be limited to select Google TV devices.