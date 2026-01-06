CES 2026: Nvidia unveils DLSS 4.5 for improved gaming performance

Nvidia has officially launched DLSS 4.5, an AI-powered graphics technology that boosts game performance while improving image quality on RTX GPUs at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, which has officially kicked off today.
The AI chip manufacturer brought enhanced image quality for all RTX GPU owners and a new 6x Multi Frame Generation mode exclusive to the forthcoming RTX 50-series cards.
The significant updates roll out Nvidia’s second-generation Super Resolution transformer model, which uses five times more computation in contrast to the original one and is trained on a larger, higher-quality dataset.
As per the company, it allows DLSS 4.5 to better comprehend game scenes and engine data, enhancing lighting, anti-liasing, edge clarity, and more while minimising ghosting.
Furthermore, Nvidia demonstrated enhancements in various games, including Oblivion Remastered, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.
Nvidia is also introducing Dynamic Multi Frame Generation, which automatically adjusts frame generation levels based on workload intensity to maintain smooth performance.
For RTX 50-series owners, the company has brought a range of new 6x Multi Frame Generation mode, which are set to debut in spring 2026.
These updates are particularly designed for 240Hz 4K gaming; it can generate up to five AI-created frames for every one rendered frame, surpassing DLSS 4’s 4x limit.
DLSS 4.5 will be supported in over 400 games and apps through Nvidia’s app, allowing users to force-enable the new model even in titles without native updates.
Availability
DLSS 4.5 is currently available across RTX GPUs, with best performance on RTX 40- and 50-series hardware.