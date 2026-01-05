JBL unveils three new earbuds: Release date, features revealed

JBL has caused excitement among users, as it announced the launch of three new open-style earbuds: JBL Sense Pro, JBL Sense Lite, and JBL Soundgear Clips.
The Sense Pro and Sense Lite will be joining the original Sense, which came out in 2024, and use JBL's OpenSound technology, will support Dual Connect and Fast Pair.
Moreover, they have an adjustable ear hook and allow touch control customisation through the JBL app.
The earbuds were first introduced in August 2025, with no hints of the launch date for the US market.
As reported by The Verge, the Sense Pro is unique due to 16.2 mm drivers, support for spatial sound, JBL Voice Pickup Sensor technology and the use of an AI-trained algorithm for improved call quality.
The Pro also have up to 38 hours of playtime (eight with the buds and an additional 30 with the case) and can be charged wirelessly. They will be available in black and grey.
Besides that, the Sense Lite have notably fewer features (no spatial sound, hi-res support, wireless charging, Voice Pickup Sensor tech, or Personi-Fi), but still offer up to 32 hours of playtime, a quick charge of 10 minutes gets three hours of playback, they use Bluetooth 5.4, and the buds are rated IP54.
The Lite will be available in black, white, and purple.
About the Soundgear Clips:
JBL is also releasing the Soundgear Clips, which include bass boost and the AI algorithm for improved calls.
Like Lite, they offer up to 32 hours of playback and are also IP54 water and dust resistant. They will be offered in four translucent colour options: copper, blue, purple, and white.
All of the earbuds will be available starting in March 2026. The Sense Pro are priced at $199.95, while the Sense Lite and Soundgear Clips will both be $149.95.