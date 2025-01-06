Health

Lack of sleep with high blood pressure leads to memory problems, study

High blood pressure could be an important factor in understanding how the amount of sleep affects brain health

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 06, 2025
Lack of sleep with high blood pressure leads to memory problems, study
Lack of sleep with high blood pressure leads to memory problems, study

A new study revealed that people with high blood pressure who get less sleep are more likely to experience problems with their memory.

The study published in the journal of the American Heart Association revealed that these kinds of people are at a higher risk of experiencing cognitive decline and signs of brain damage or ageing.

On the other hand, individuals with normal blood pressure who sleep less did not show the same cognitive issues.

High blood pressure could be an important factor in understanding how the amount of sleep affects brain health.

The study’s author, Matthew Pase, PhD, associate professor at Monash University, told Medical News Today.

“The results underscore the importance of having healthy blood pressure levels and prioritizing adequate sleep to maintain a healthy brain into old age.”

He added, “Doctors should be reminded to check patients’ blood pressure levels regularly and manage high blood pressure appropriately. Similarly, the medical world is now starting to appreciate the importance of good sleep, and getting good sleep should be considered part of a healthy lifestyle.”

The study opens the possibility of identifying people who are at risk of losing cognitive abilities early on.

It also suggests the need for future research on treatments that could help improve sleep and lower blood pressure to prevent or slow down cognitive decline.

Gemini set to arrive on Google TV this year

Gemini set to arrive on Google TV this year
Mike Tindall makes surprising effort to win over Prince William

Mike Tindall makes surprising effort to win over Prince William
Sam Altman sets sights on new goal after ChatGPT's success

Sam Altman sets sights on new goal after ChatGPT's success
Princess Leonor of Asturias steals spotlight at first Royal engagement of 2025

Princess Leonor of Asturias steals spotlight at first Royal engagement of 2025
China takes huge step to combat rising dementia cases
China takes huge step to combat rising dementia cases
Why is excess belly fat more deadly for men than women?
Why is excess belly fat more deadly for men than women?
Why food is not one-size-fits-all for our bodies? Researchers explain
Why food is not one-size-fits-all for our bodies? Researchers explain
Breakfast common myths that need to be busted
Breakfast common myths that need to be busted
New reports reveal SHOCKING link between alcohol and cancer
New reports reveal SHOCKING link between alcohol and cancer
HMPV virus: China dismisses outbreak fears as 'seasonal surge'
HMPV virus: China dismisses outbreak fears as 'seasonal surge'
Flu cases in UK surge to record levels, data shows
Flu cases in UK surge to record levels, data shows
China hit with new virus HMPV six years after COVID-19: DETAILS
China hit with new virus HMPV six years after COVID-19: DETAILS
How do NHS therapy gardens help boost health and save millions?
How do NHS therapy gardens help boost health and save millions?
Cancer early diagnosis gives over 50% of patients survival hope, NHS reveals
Cancer early diagnosis gives over 50% of patients survival hope, NHS reveals
Lung cancer can affect non-smokers too: Hidden signs you need to know
Lung cancer can affect non-smokers too: Hidden signs you need to know
Health expert reveals shocking damages of excessive texting
Health expert reveals shocking damages of excessive texting