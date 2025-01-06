Lack of sleep with high blood pressure leads to memory problems, study

A new study revealed that people with high blood pressure who get less sleep are more likely to experience problems with their memory.
The study published in the journal of the American Heart Association revealed that these kinds of people are at a higher risk of experiencing cognitive decline and signs of brain damage or ageing.
On the other hand, individuals with normal blood pressure who sleep less did not show the same cognitive issues.
High blood pressure could be an important factor in understanding how the amount of sleep affects brain health.
The study’s author, Matthew Pase, PhD, associate professor at Monash University, told Medical News Today.
“The results underscore the importance of having healthy blood pressure levels and prioritizing adequate sleep to maintain a healthy brain into old age.”
He added, “Doctors should be reminded to check patients’ blood pressure levels regularly and manage high blood pressure appropriately. Similarly, the medical world is now starting to appreciate the importance of good sleep, and getting good sleep should be considered part of a healthy lifestyle.”
The study opens the possibility of identifying people who are at risk of losing cognitive abilities early on.
It also suggests the need for future research on treatments that could help improve sleep and lower blood pressure to prevent or slow down cognitive decline.