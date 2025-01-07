Meghan Markle's Netflix show’s hashtag blocked by Instagram over child abuse fears

Instagram has mistakenly blocked the hashtag for Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, flagging it as “sensitive content” and warning it could be linked to child sexual abuse.
The social media platform initially warned users that the searched term may be associated with child sexual abuse.
Those who searched for the show with the hashtag were shown a message saying “child sexual abuse is illegal.”
“We think the your search might be associated with child sexual abuse,” the message reads.
It further added, “This abuse causes extreme harm to children ans searching and viewing such material adds to that harm.”
However, later on Instagram issued an apology for blocking the hashtag for Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix show and admitted that the warning was an error.
“We block people's ability to search for terms related to possible child safety risks. In this case, the search term was restricted by mistake and has now been fixed,” a Meta spokesperson told Femail.
Meghan Markle's personal Netflix show With Love, Meghan will be premiered on Wednesday, January 15.