Justin Bieber wife Hailey supports Selena Gomez after Golden Globe loss

Hailey Bieber has shown subtle support to Justin Bieber’s ex girlfriend Selena Gomez after she lost Golden Globe.
On Monday night, the Rodhe founder went out with her BFF Kendall Jenner in coordinated outfits after supporting Selena on her loss.
The Rare Beauty founder was nominated in two categories, Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Pérez and Best Performance by an Actress for Only Murders in the Building.
Selena lost the Supporting Actress award to co-host Zoe.
Taking to Instagram on January 7, the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place starlet posted exclusive photos from the event and captioned the post, “Thank you for an amazing evening @GoldenGlobes. I am so proud to be part of the @emiliaperezfilm & @onlymurdershulu families.”
Hailey extended subtle support to Selena by liking a post of YSL creative director Anthony Vaccarello on Instagram, where he gushed about producing Emilia Pérez, which won four trophies at the Globes.
For the star-studded event, Selena, 32,wore a Prada off-the-shoulder blue gown. To give the dress a timeless glamorous look, she complimented it with a scarf that.
She chose a dazzling diamond necklace and stud earrings by Tiffany & Co for accessories.