Entertainment

Justin Bieber wife Hailey supports Selena Gomez after Golden Globe loss

Hailey Bieber enjoys dinner date with BFF Kendall Jenner after Selena Gomez's Golden Globe loss

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 07, 2025
Justin Bieber wife Hailey supports Selena Gomez after Golden Globe loss
Justin Bieber wife Hailey supports Selena Gomez after Golden Globe loss

Hailey Bieber has shown subtle support to Justin Bieber’s ex girlfriend Selena Gomez after she lost Golden Globe.

On Monday night, the Rodhe founder went out with her BFF Kendall Jenner in coordinated outfits after supporting Selena on her loss.

The Rare Beauty founder was nominated in two categories, Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Pérez and Best Performance by an Actress for Only Murders in the Building.

Selena lost the Supporting Actress award to co-host Zoe.

Taking to Instagram on January 7, the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place starlet posted exclusive photos from the event and captioned the post, “Thank you for an amazing evening @GoldenGlobes. I am so proud to be part of the @emiliaperezfilm & @onlymurdershulu families.”


Hailey extended subtle support to Selena by liking a post of YSL creative director Anthony Vaccarello on Instagram, where he gushed about producing Emilia Pérez, which won four trophies at the Globes.

Justin Bieber wife Hailey supports Selena Gomez after Golden Globe loss

For the star-studded event, Selena, 32,wore a Prada off-the-shoulder blue gown. To give the dress a timeless glamorous look, she complimented it with a scarf that.

She chose a dazzling diamond necklace and stud earrings by Tiffany & Co for accessories.

Naomi Osaka breaks up with rapper Cordae ahead of Australian Open

Naomi Osaka breaks up with rapper Cordae ahead of Australian Open
Princess Kate, Prince William make big plans for George, Charlotte’s future

Princess Kate, Prince William make big plans for George, Charlotte’s future
Bird flu claims first human life in the US

Bird flu claims first human life in the US
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck officially settle divorce

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck officially settle divorce
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck officially settle divorce
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck officially settle divorce
Tom Holland, Zendaya officially engaged after holiday proposal
Tom Holland, Zendaya officially engaged after holiday proposal
Anne Hathaway wittily cheers Jeremy Strong after Golden Globes failure
Anne Hathaway wittily cheers Jeremy Strong after Golden Globes failure
Jennifer Lopez spotted at Ben Affleck's home hours before Golden Globes
Jennifer Lopez spotted at Ben Affleck's home hours before Golden Globes
Jodie Woods receives heartfelt birthday act from sister Jordyn Woods
Jodie Woods receives heartfelt birthday act from sister Jordyn Woods
Selena Gomez, fiancé Benny Blanco dazzle at Netflix's Golden Globes afterparty
Selena Gomez, fiancé Benny Blanco dazzle at Netflix's Golden Globes afterparty
Zendaya debuts mysterious tattoo at Golden Globes with nod to Tom Holland
Zendaya debuts mysterious tattoo at Golden Globes with nod to Tom Holland
Johnny Depp issues alarming message for fans
Johnny Depp issues alarming message for fans
Elton John gets candid about losing eyesight at Golden Globes
Elton John gets candid about losing eyesight at Golden Globes
'Emilia Pérez' star Karla Sofia delivers emotional speech at Golden Globes
'Emilia Pérez' star Karla Sofia delivers emotional speech at Golden Globes
Jennifer Lopez revives ‘golden era Hollywood’ with dazzling new look
Jennifer Lopez revives ‘golden era Hollywood’ with dazzling new look
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet heats up Golden Globes with tender smooch
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet heats up Golden Globes with tender smooch