Naomi Osaka breaks up with rapper Cordae ahead of Australian Open

Japanese tennis professional Naomi Osaka and American rapper Cordae call it quits after more than 5 years of relationship.
Days after a teary-eyed mid-game retirement from the ASB Classic finals due to injury, former world no. 1 announced that she and the American singer-songwriter are no longer together.
According to The Guardian, four-time Grand Slam champion in a post on Instagarm late on Monday, January 6, 2025, wrote, “Hi everyone, just wanted to say that Cordae and I are no longer in a relationship. No bad blood at all, he's a great person and an awesome dad. Honestly really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is my biggest blessing, and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together."
The couple has been together since 2019, and they welcomed their first and only daughter together in July 2023 in Los Angeles.
The first Asian player to hold the WTA top ranking, who took about a 15-month break, returned back to the court in the 2024 Australian Open after the birth of her daughter.
The split announcement came days before the first Grand Slam tournament of the 2025 season, the Australian Open, which is set to kick off at Melbourne Park on Sunday, January 12, 2025.