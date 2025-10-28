Brendan Rodgers steps down as Celtic manager after disappointing start

Brendan Rodgers has resigned as Celtic manager amid scathing criticism from the club's major shareholder, with former boss Martin O'Neill making a temporary return.
According to Sky News, Rodgers' second Celtic exit was confirmed during a dramatic series of events on Monday evening and follows a 3-1 Scottish Premiership defeat at Hearts, which left the club eight points adrift of the Edinburgh side.
A statement from Celtic posted Monday announced that Rodgers had tendered his resignation and would leave his role "with immediate effect".
It added, "The club appreciates Brendan's contribution to Celtic during his two very successful periods at the club. Brendan leaves Celtic with our thanks for the role he has played during a period of continued success for the club and we wish him further success in the future."
But shortly after confirming Rodgers' exit, Celtic released a further lengthy statement from Dermot Desmond in which the major shareholder hit out at the former boss and accused him of contributing to a "toxic atmosphere".
Rodgers won league titles in 2024 and 2025, along with lifting the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup, but cracks began to appear this season as Celtic were knocked out of the Champions League by Kazakhstan minnows Kairat Almaty and Rodgers questioned summer recruitment.