Kai Trump set to make LPGA debut at The Annika Tournament

Kai Trump, President Donald Trump’s granddaughter is set to participate in her first LPGA event next month.
She was given a special invitation to play in The Annika tournament at Pelican Gold Club from November 10-16 which is one of the strongest LPGA Tour events of the year.
"My dream has been to compete with the best in the world on the LPGA Tour. This event will be an incredible experience. I look forward [to] meeting and competing against so many of my heroes and mentors in golf as I make my LPGA Tour debut." Kai said in a release.
Kai, the oldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. is finishing high school this year at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida and will start playing for the University of Miami's women's golf team this fall.
She has already competed in several junior and amateur golf events, including the AJGA and the Srixon Medalist Tour.
Kai will compete alongside another sponsor-invited player, WNBA star Caitlin Clark at The Annika tournament.
The event is hosted by LPGA legend Annika Sörenstam and will feature some of the top women golfers in the world, such as Nelly Korda, Charley Hull and Lexi Thompson.
Kai is currently ranked 461st in the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Girls rankings.