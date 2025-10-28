Mike Rotunda in hospice care as WWE legend battles serious health issues

Sports

  • By Fatima Nadeem
WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda is facing serious health battle as his former tag team partner and brother-in-law Barry Windham revealed that the wrestling veteran is currently in hospice care.

During an interview with wrestling journalist Bill Apter on the 1WrestlingVideo's YouTube channel, Windham was asked about wrestler Bray Wyatt, who passed away in 2023.

He chose not to say much about him and instead revealed that Rotunda, Bray and Bo Dallas' father is currently in hospice care.

"It's kinda tough right, you know, because Mike [Rotunda] is in hospice right now. Anyway, that family, I love that family, but it's so tragic," Windham said.

He also urged Rotunda's fans to pray for his health, stating, “I would like for you all to pray for Mike. Pray for Mike Rotunda. We love you, Mike.”

Rotunda is famous among wrestling fans for playing popular characters such as the taxman Irwin R. Shyster (I.R.S.) and the businessman Michael Wallstreet.

He also worked in All Japan Pro Wrestling, Florida Championship Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and others before finally retiring in 2007.

Windham and Rotunda were teammates in a wrestling tag team called The US Express and were both added to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2024 for their achievements.

